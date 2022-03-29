Illegal gas supply cut

LAHORE:The Task Force established by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for controlling unaccounted for gas (UFG) at central level raided a factory in Sidher Village near Kahna Kacha here and severed illegal supply.

According to a spokesman for SNGPL, during the raid, it was found that a disconnected consumer was stealing gas through a direct bypass. The pilfered gas was being used in a Nimko factory through a flexible nylon pipe that was connected with the abandoned service line located across the LDA graveyard. A heavy duty compressor was also installed to increase the gas pressure. Due to theft of gas in the factory, direct pipe along with gas compressor, blower was removed on the spot and gas supply was also disconnected. Application for registration of FIR in Police Station was submitted.