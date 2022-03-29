Over 8,000 cops to guard Pak-Australia match today

LAHORE:CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said police are all set for security of Pak-Australia one-day cricket series starting from Tuesday (today) at Gaddafi Stadium and would provide maximum security to all three scheduled one-day matches.

"We are ready to provide complete protection to the Australian White Ball Squad and Pakistani players as well as spectators with even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones," Fayyaz Ahmad Dev added.

Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for all the matches. According to the security plan, more than eight thousand police officers and officials of different units of Lahore police including SsP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic. As many as 10 SsP, 31DSsP, 77 SHOs, 332 upper-subordinates, more than six thousand FCs including lady constables, 204 teams of Dolphin Squad,107 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU) would be deputed on security and patrolling duties during the matches. Australian White Ball Squad and officials have been given the status of state guests according to the government directions. CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas have been fully operational whereas security plan SOPs and traffic advisory would be strictly enforced in letter and spirit.

The CCPO said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa. Three-layer security would be provided to the citizens who would only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking process. The CCPO said that police have earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports and cultural events being held in the provincial metropolis and would also ensure complete implementation on SOPs adopted earlier regarding security plan to conduct the matches in safe and peaceful atmosphere.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the Stadium has been ensured through the CCTV cameras. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers have been deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison and coordination with related departments including Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PCB, district administration, allied departments and law enforcement agencies to successfully implement on all the security arrangements.