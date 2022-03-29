Selected DHQ, THQ hospitals attached to medical varsities

LAHORE:The Punjab government has launched a pilot project regarding Hub & Spoke Model to develop referral conduits of Medical Universities with Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department’s (P&SH) health facilities in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department here on Monday, the competent authority, in pursuant to the decision made in a meeting held under chairpersonship of Health Minster dated 05.03.2022 in P&SH Department, has notified attachments of selected health facilities/ District Headquarter (DHQ)/ Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospitals under the administrative control of P&SH Department with the Medical Universities working under the administrative control of SHC&ME Department as a pilot project to uplift the healthcare delivery system and better patient care.

The selected health facilities including DHQ Hospital Mianwali, DHQ Hospital Chakwal, THQ Hospital Kalabagh, THQ Hospital / Trauma Centre Kalar Kahar and Trauma Centre Neela Dullah have been attached to Rawalpindi Medical University, Rawalpindi; DHQ Hospital Jhang, DHQ Hospital Chiniot and THQ Hospital, Tandliawala, with Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad; and DHQ Hospital Khanewal, THQ Hospital Jahanian and Trauma Centre Makhdoom Aali with Nishtar Medical University, Multan.

The vice-chancellors (VCs) of respective Medical Universities will be responsible to prepare duty roasters for doctors/PGRs on rotation and ensuring their availability at designated sites; recommend and furnish feasibility reports for inclusion of blood banks established at the selected DHQs/ THQs in the project; and identify the specialties/ departments to be included in the service delivery through the said Model at DHQs/ THQs in consultation with respective Medical Superintendents of DHQs/ THQs.

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department shall be responsible to provide transportation and accommodation facilities to the doctors; and establish HMIS for ensuring appropriate record keeping. A Committee comprising, Health Minister (Chairperson), Special Secretary (T,E&A), SHC&MED (Secretary) and other members shall take review of the project.