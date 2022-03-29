Recruitment in PINS approved

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the Punjab government has approved recruitment on contract basis for 15 posts under Recruitment Policy-2022 for PINS.
They include laundry managers, technicians, AC mechanic, electrician and plumber. According to a press release issued here on Monday, the ED said that applications have been invited from the candidates which will be received till April 16 while the interview will start from May 10 till May 13, 2022. Khalid Mahmood said that these new appointments would further enhance the quality of treatment of patients.
inspectors: IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan has approved recruitment of inspectors on 73 vacant seats through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). A spokesperson for Punjab police has said the IG has approved recruitment under 20pc quota and recommendations for the recruitment will be sent to Punjab Public Service Commission.
He said according to the service rules of 2013, sub-inspectors who meet the required criteria in 20pc of the vacant seats of inspectors are eligible to appear for the competitive examination through the Punjab Public Service Commission.
