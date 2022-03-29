Regularisation of Service: Governor Sarwar signs Amendment Ordinance 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has signed the Punjab Regularisation of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022 while Governor as the Chancellor of all universities of Punjab has also approved several summaries related to universities.

The governor has signed the Punjab Regularisation of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022 under which after amending Section 07 of the Punjab Regulation of Service Act 2018, now contract employees can appear before the Scrutiny Committee or Public Service Commission three times. While before this, according to the Punjab Regularisation Act 2018, if an employee was not from Commission or Scrutiny Committee, he was immediately dismissed for the recommendation of regularisation.

Chaudhry Sarwar has also approved several summaries related to the universities. The governor accepted the summaries of appointing Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, as a member of the Board of Directors of South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology DG Khan, while Dr Islam Ullah Khan, Vice-Chancellor University of Mianwali, has been given additional charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Thal University, Bhakkar. Chaudhry Sarwar has appointed Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for three years. He approved Associate Professor Zainab Javed Dar for additional charge of Registrar in Rawalpindi Women University and directed the Department of Higher Education to complete the process of appointment of Regular Registrar here in six months.

The governor extended the additional charge of Dr Prof Naveed Ahmed of Emerson College University, Multan for six months. He approved to appoint Dr Abid Rashid as Dean Faculty of Medical Sciences at GC University Faisalabad for three years while Dr Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman as Dean of Islamic Learning at Islamia University Bahawalpur.