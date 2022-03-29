RISC receives achievement award

Islamabad:Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) has been awarded the best ‘Achievement Award’ from The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in ‘9th FPCCI Achievement Awards 2022’ for its outstanding services in the education, training, sustainable development and promoting the quality education to the nation, says a press release.
The award ceremony held at Federation House, Karachi, where the achievement award was received by General Manager HR & Ops on behalf of Roots International Schools & Colleges from President Dr. Arif Alvi, after being selected by the FPCCI’s esteemed jury.
The FPCCI Achievement Award recognises and honors those organisations and institutions that have been making efforts to excel in their respective sector and despite being difficult economic situation they have proved themselves as strong and sustainable enterprise towards socio-economic development of the country.
