Islamabad:Islamabad Cleft Lip & Palate Association (ICLPA) has expressed deep shock over the death of its President and renowned journalist M. Aftab.M. Aftab expired on last Saturday after protracted illness. His death is their personal loss, said Farhat Akhtar Rahman, a senior member of ICLPA in her condolence message.

The Association has deprived of its lifelong President who had always been on forefront in alleviating the sufferings of less-privilege section of the society.It was his dream to set up a hospital in the Federal Capital for treatment of cleft lip and palate patients, she added

Farhat said the Association will soon hold a reference in memory of M. Aftab.It may be mentioned that the Association had been providing free medical facilities to cleft lip and palate patients since 2002 with the support of families, friends and well-wishers.

The ICLPA is a group of volunteers who devote their services to bring hope and happiness in the lives of the deprived section of the people for whom it was financially difficult to get their children treated.