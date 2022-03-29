Space conference kicks off in capital

Islamabad:The 3rd international conference on space 2022 on ‘Role of Space Technology and Applications in Socio-Economic Development’ kicked off here on Monday with participation of eminent national and international experts in the field of space sciences and technologies.

The conference is being arranged by Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), in cooperation with Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET).

SUPARCO Chairman Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, HI(M) was the chief guest of the ceremony. Eminent experts of different faculties of space sciences and technologies from Azerbaijan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, China, Canada, Egypt, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Switzerland, Senegal, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and many more attended the event.

In his address, SUPARCO Chairman Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, HI(M), emphasised that being the National Space Agency, SUPARCO was fully committed to promote the use of space technology and its applications for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by UN member states.

He said, “Today technology is not only assisting in determining new and alternate ways to save and reproduce depleting resources but also suggesting their effective utilisation. Space Technology also contributes greatly in confronting countless challenges in the fields of climate change, resource monitoring, disaster management and mitigation, health and education.”

He added, “SUPARCO has completed numerous important projects in Pakistan and few other countries related to Agriculture Monitoring, Disaster Management, Forest Estimation and Monitoring, Environment and GIS based Governance/Planning, all of which were focused on achieving the defined sustainable development targets.”

He expressed his gratitude to all the foreign/local participants and hoped that this event would be beneficial for everyone and this forum shall draw productive, fruitful and prosperous outcomes.

After the inauguration, 34 papers and a number of keynote speeches were made by national and international speakers/presenters. Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) in collaboration with SUPARCO, Iranian Space Agency (ISA), Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) organized a panel discussion titled as ‘Promoting Space Education and Awareness in OIC Region: Lessons Learned from ISNET Member States.’

The workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing’ was another highlight of the day. During the conference, many interactive sideline activities have also been organised including technical exhibition and poster display.

Technical exhibition is showcasing SUPARCO’s Air monitoring lab, Space van, CubeSat, 2D clinostat and much more. On the second day of the conference, as many as 56 papers will be presented by national and international participants.

Workshops on ‘Application of Remote Sensing Data and Hazard Modeling,’ ‘Space Technology: Navigation Error Analysis Tool (NEAT)’ and ‘Microgravity and Space Farming’ will also be organised.

Winners of ‘ISNET’s 1st Outstanding Award Programme on Implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Space Science and Technology will also be announced during a special session.