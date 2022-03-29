FBISE organises STEAM competition

Islamabad:Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday organized intermediate level directorate STEAM competitions.
According to Federal Board, the models of five subjects were presented in the competition in which the directorates of educational institutions affiliated to the Federal Board participated. In the HSSC level competitions, Zulqarnain bin Asif (FGE School and College) secured first position, while Abdullah Imtiaz Asher from JS School and College came second and Um-e-Hani (KRL) got third position. Similarly, in Chemistry subject, Laiba Ashraf, KRL Girls College got first position, while Hazeq Latif, FGE School and College got second and Rabia Sajid got third position.
