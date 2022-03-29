CDA conducts balloting of plots for E-12 affected people

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday conducted balloting of plots for the affected people of Sector E-12 at the CDA headquarters here.
The second phase of balloting in which affectees would be allotted 120 plots in different categories in the same sector in the light of decision taken by the federal cabinet on November 2, 2022.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan who was chief guest on the occasion, said the Government has fulfilled its promises made with the affected people. He said that following second phase of balloting, the development activity in sector E-12 would pick up momentum. Member Estate Naveed Illahi, Deputy Director Genera Estate Afnan Alam and Director Land Sidra Tajveed were also present during the balloting.
