Orchards training arranged

PESHAWAR: The Forest Department is imparting trainings to the local forest-dependent communities and para-professional staff of the department for enhancing their skills and capacities in various sectors including fruit orchard development.

It is being done through Institutional and Human Resource Development along with the Management Directorate.In this connection, the department has started a series of training sessions in Hazara Forest Region, Abbottabad under the 10-BTTP Project.

Three trainings have been conducted so far for different forest divisions including Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kaghan and Siran, etc.As many as 75 participants of the target group have been trained in the development of fruit orchards.