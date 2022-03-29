Seminar arranged on vaccination importance

LANDIKOTAL: Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), organised a daylong seminar to raise awareness about different types of routine vaccination and is importance.
A number of religious scholars, journalists, social media activists, civil society members, health staff and local NGOs representatives participated in the seminar at the Landikotal Press Club.
Project Director Sahibzada Kifayatullah and Training Director for merged districts Dr Kamran Khan delivered their presentations. Dr Kamran said that some of the people in merged districts had launched propaganda against immunization. He said it not only created hurdles for the health staff but also affected children and newborns.
He said vaccines were safe and it was necessary for every child to have five immunisation vaccines once in their lifetime.Sahibzada Kifayatullah said that polio and other diseases could only be eliminated when everyone administered vaccines at the proper times.
He urged participants, especially journalists, to raise awareness and join hands with health professionals to protect the lives of children.The participants pledged to conduct sessions in respective areas and get children administered the required vaccines.
