Sports gala opens at Gajju Khan Medical College

SWABI: A colourful sports week opened at the Gajju Khan Medical College here.Dean/CEO of GKMC-MTI Prof Dr Sham-ur-Rahman inaugurated the gala. Addressing the inaugural function, Dr Sham-ur-Rahman said that sports activities were suspended in the college for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said now the sports activities had been revived. “We will be mentally alert if we do physical exercise and play sports,” he said. Dr Sham-ur-Rahman said the college administration would cooperate with the college students in teaching and sports activities.