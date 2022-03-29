Sports gala opens at Gajju Khan Medical College

SWABI: A colourful sports week opened at the Gajju Khan Medical College here.Dean/CEO of GKMC-MTI Prof Dr Sham-ur-Rahman inaugurated the gala. Addressing the inaugural function, Dr Sham-ur-Rahman said that sports activities were suspended in the college for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said now the sports activities had been revived. “We will be mentally alert if we do physical exercise and play sports,” he said. Dr Sham-ur-Rahman said the college administration would cooperate with the college students in teaching and sports activities.
PESHAWAR: The Forest Department is imparting trainings to the local forest-dependent communities and para-professional...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London activist...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a pilot project regarding Hub & Spoke Model to develop referral conduits of...
LAHORE: CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said police are all set for security of Pak-Australia one-day cricket...
GHALLANAI: Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a marble quarry collapsed in the Ghanam...
LANDIKOTAL: Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation , in collaboration with the United Nations International...
Comments