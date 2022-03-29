Traders to lower milk, yogurt prices in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Traders at a meeting with the district administration on Monday announced providing a relief package to the consumers in the provincial capital.
A meeting to this effect was held at the office of the deputy commissioner which was attended by officials of other departments and traders’ representatives. The participants discussed the raising inflation and its impacts on the consumers and decided to provide relief to the consumers in the wake of Ramazan.
It announced that despite a rise in petroleum prices and utility bills tariffs, the traders would decrease prices of five essential items while prices of eight other items would not be increased.
The traders announced the decision at the request of the administration.They announced to lower prices of milk and yogurt by Rs 10 during Ramazan. The administration officials said they were taking steps to provide relief to the masses.
It was added that a special squad under the supervision of an additional deputy commissioner had been constituted which would regularly monitor prices of the essential items and vegetable and fruit markets.
The squad would issue an official rate list and ensure implementation of the list. The shopkeepers were also directed to place digital scales in their shops.The drive against adulterated foods would be intensified and the accused proceeded behind bars for a month. The traders assured the administration that the quality of the edibles would be maintained.
