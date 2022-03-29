PESCO fails to achieve targets

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has failed to achieve the set targets by the board of directors. PESCO’s financial performance has recorded a negative 22 percent decline during the current financial year while the company’s line losses reached 40.9 per cent. The deficit for February 2022 has increased by Rs2.5 billion as compared to February of the previous financial year 2021. The PESCO‘s arrears have touched Rs129.36 billion against consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The company officials have declared 104 sub-divisions in the province as self-no-go areas where theft is 58.9 percent.

According to sources, the board of directors in its last meeting held in February expressed serious concern over the poor performance of PESCO engineers. During the meeting, bitter words were exchanged between the board members and PESCO engineers for not achieving the set targets, after which the engineers went on strike, which severely affected PESCO’s affairs.

The engineers have declared targets as unrealistic and expressed their inability to achieve them. The engineers staged a protest and the offices remained closed for several days. The dispute was settled between the board and the engineers on the intervention of the Federal Secretary of Power. A board member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the management was held hostage by engineers, and line losses had increased.

“When asked about the target, they revolted and locked the offices. The engineers have also formed an illegal association that incites the employees for strike”, he said. A spokesman of PESCO was contacted but he simply decline to comment on the situation.

According to official records available with this scribe, during the first seven months of the current financial year, Rs225071 million was billed while Rs154662 million was recovered. Thus a decrease of Rs70407 million was recorded. 104 subdivisions in the province were declared hard areas where theft is 58.9 percent while arrears of Rs120,362 million are payable by consumers which constitute 93 percent of total arrears. However, PESCO officials have declared these areas as self-no-go areas. Similarly, there are 43 sub-divisions in the semi-hard area with arrears of Rs4,748 million which is 4 percent of the total arrears, and theft and losses in these areas are 28.7 percent. However, 40 subdivisions have been declared as soft areas with 11.5 percent theft and losses and these customers have arrears of Rs4,258 million which is 3 percent of the total arrears. The board set a target of reducing the losses of 12 feeders but only 8 feeder’s losses were reduced. The target for new connections was reduced by 11.6 percent while line losses were recorded at 40.9 percent.

Similarly, a target of installation of 2850 AMR meters was set in the province while only 1,240 meters were installed thus the efficiency was reduced by 60 percent. The recovery target fell by a negative 3.2 percent.

The official record revealed that the PESCO board had set a target of 38.1 percent for line losses to engineers in January 2022, but losses were reached 49.4 percent while the losses were 48.8 percent in the previous year of January 2021, thus increasing by 10.3 percent more than the target. The total losses during February 2022 were 334.80 million units while the losses during February 2021 were 293.44 million units thus an increase of 41 million units was recorded.

Thus, in 2021, 30.23 percent and 32.25 percent losses in February 2022 were recorded. According to PESCO records, from July 2021 to January 2022, 225,071 million were billed, 154,662 million were recovered and 70,407 million dues could not be collected. The collection of bills was 68.72 million while the total billing from July 2020 to January 2021 was 160,012 million while the collection was 106,773 million.

As many as Rs53,241 million could not be recovered, leaving a recovery of 66.73 per cent. PESCO engineers were given connection targets between July 21 and January, but targets were not achieved. According to the records, monthly recovery was recorded at minus 13.7 percent.

Recovery in July 2021 was 82.95 percent while in July 2020 it was 91.34 percent. The recovery was recorded at 86.41 percent in August 2021 while the recovery was 89.77 percent in the previous year of August 2020. The 128.69 percent amount was recovered in September 2021 and 92.47 percent in September 2020.

Similarly, the recovery was 86.9 percent in October 2021 and 97.79 percent in October 2020. Recovery in November 2021 was 91.3 percent while recovery in November 2020 was 96.89 percent. Recovery in December 2021 was 91.2 percent while recovery in November 2020 was 218.25 percent. The recovery in January 2021 was 87.94 percent.