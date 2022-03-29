Fire breaks out at vegetable market

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported as a fire broke out in the vegetable market on Phandu Road here on Monday.An official of the Rescue 1122 said a large number of plastic crates were gutted when a fire broke out in the vegetable market. The firefighters extinguished the fire after putting in hectic efforts of one and a half hours.
