Four property grabbers arrested

MARDAN: Police arrested four armed men who were trying to forcibly occupy a house in Sheikh Maltoon town here on Monday.An official said that the armed men allegedly broke open the locks of Ijaz Khan’s house to forcibly take possession of the house illegally.

However, cops from Sheikh Maltoon Police Station got to know about it and they rushed to the venue.The policemen arrested all four gunmen, identified as Ubaidur Rehman, Saeed Ahmed, Sajid, Mansoor and also seized pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also busted a robbers’ gang and recovered looted items from their possession.A spokesman for police said that one Noor Kalam had reported to the Sheikh Maltoon Police Station the robbery at his home.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Dr Zahidullah formed a team, which traced the case by arresting Saud and Amir, residents of Garhi Daulatzai area.The arrestees also surrendered stolen items including two tolas of gold ornaments, one pistol, one MP-5 rifle, and Rs200,000 cash.The arrestees also divulged the names of their three other accomplices, who might also be arrested soon.