MNA says govt will complete term

NOWSHERA: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak and Nowshera Tehsil Mayor Ishaq Khattak on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

Speaking at a public meeting at Rashakai Inter-change before leaving for Islamabad, they said that 220 million people had trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was the only leader to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

“Big public meetings in Swat, Mansehra and Kamalia were the glaring examples of popularity Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys in the country,” Imran Khattak said, adding that public meeting at the Parade Ground would prove a referendum against the opposition parties and their so-called leaders.

He hoped that opposition parties would face a crushing defeat in the parliament as well as in power show.

Imran Khattak said that it was lamentable that opposition parties had staged a drama of no-trust motion to hoodwink people and grab power. The PTI MNA said that Imran Khan was the national leader and everyone was aware of his unblemished character.

He said the premier had no off-shore companies and never indulged in corruption rather he had launched a war against those who had committed corruption and plunder.