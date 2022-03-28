Complaints heard at Bajaur

KHAR: Director of Investigation at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Peshawar, Fawad Hanif, on Sunday said that the federal ombudsman had started hearing of cases at the local level in Bajaur tribal district.

Speaking at an event here, he said that the federal ombudsman secretariat was providing people easy and free of cost justice while disposing of complaints against government departments or individuals.

He said that people could file their complaints through the post, online or mobile apps. The event was attended by public representatives and notables in a large number. They were briefed about the functioning and duties of the federal ombudsperson.