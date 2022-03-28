Sasta Ramazan Bazaars to be set up in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat on the preparations for Ramazan and setting up Sasta Bazaars for ensuring provision of various daily use items during Ramazan.

The meeting was held in the Conference Room of the deputy commissioner’s offices. The participants reviewed preparations for Ramazan and the setting up of Sasta Bazaars.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, TMO Muhammad Fayyaz, representatives of the Bajaur Police, Agriculture, Livestock, Tehsildars, Chamber of Commerce and Lali Shah, president of Traders Association. Zohaib Hayat said that bazaars would be set up in Khar Bazaar, Inayat Kalay Bazaar, and Navagai Bazaar under the supervision of district administration officers.

He directed the administration officers to monitor the supply of food items at government rates on a daily basis and also check any hoarding.