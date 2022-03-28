Woman seeks action over alleged harassment

NOWSHERA: A woman has appealed to the police high-ups to take action against a man, who had allegedly implicated her in a murder case and then stolen gold ornaments, cash and valuables while she was in prison.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Khairun Nisa, a resident of Mohallah Qurbankhel in Saleh Khana in Nowshera district, alleged her close relative Hussain Gul was harassing her and applying various tactics to grab her house and a plot of land.

She alleged that the accused first grabbed her plot of land through a fake stamp paper and then implicated her in a murder case. The woman alleged that officials of police posts in Jalozai and Chappari were siding with the accused, who had been exonerated of the charge despite the fact that he was nominated in the murder case of his brother. She said the Jalozai police arrested several innocent people, including her, who were sent to prison. Khairun Nisa alleged when she was released from prison, the accused asked her to marry him and give her house and plot of land to him.

She alleged that when she was in prison the accused broke open the locks and stole nine tola gold ornaments, plot documents, Rs40,000 cash and valuables. The woman appealed to Provincial Police Chief Muazzam Jah Ansari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Yaseen Farooq, and District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur to take action against the accused and provide her justice.