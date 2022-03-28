Property Expo: MoUs signed for investment in KP tourism zones

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with companies to make investments in the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to boost tourism in the province.

The MoUs were signed by Umair Khattak, general manager Investment Tourism, Abdul Haseeb, chief executive AH Group, and a representative of Signature Group Investments during the ongoing Property Expo, said a press release. The AH Group evinced a keen interest in investment in the ITZs while Signature Group Investments would establish 5-Star hotels in Ganol and Mankial to facilitate tourists at these tourist attractions.

Speaking on the occasion, Umair Khattak said the provincial government was taking various steps to attract investors to boost tourism in the province. He said that KP had vast potential for investment in various businesses, economic zones, tourism zones, mines and minerals, and other sectors.

Umair Khattak termed the ITZs project as the best opportunity for the domestic as well as foreign investors to invest in the sector, saying that the KP government had created an environment conducive to businesspersons and investors to the province. He said that ITZs was the best project for investment where the investors were exempted from tax for a decade to promote tourism and industrialisation in the province.

Umair Khattak said that a one-window facility had already been introduced to facilitate the investors and attract more businesspersons and investors to the province.