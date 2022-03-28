PPP eying Timergara tehsil mayor’s slot

TIMERGARA/DIR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has started campaigning to win the maximum number of seats in the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections scheduled for March 31 in the Lower Dir district.

The PPP local leadership has been canvassing to win the slot of Timergara tehsil mayor. The PPP leaders including former senator Ahmad Hasan Khan, PPP district president and former minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb and former minister Muzaffar Said have started campaigning for Malik Barkat Khan, the PPP candidate, running for Timergara tehsil mayoral seat.

A couple of gatherings were held at the residence of PPP district information secretary Alam Zeb Advocate in Timergara city and at various villages in the Talash valley.

A large number of party workers hailing from Timergara city and Talash valley attended the events.

Ahmad Hasan Khan, Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb Khan, Muzaffar Said Advocate, Alam Zeb Advocate and Malik Barkat Khan spoke at the gatherings and corner meetings.

Addressing a gathering, Ahmad Hasan Khan hoped the PPP would win the most seats in the second phase of the LG elections in Lower Dir. He added that the PPP would also win the next general election from the federal and provincial governments.

Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb Khan also spoke at the gathering and said the PPP candidates would emerge victorious.

He added the PPP candidates would spare no effort to serve the people after winning the elections.

At the public gatherings, Muzaffar Said Advocate said that the PPP leadership had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said that the incumbent rulers lacked the ability to turn around the economy and meet the challenges facing the country.

Muzaffar Said added the country was going through a tough phase of its history. He said the PTI government had failed on all fronts as its leaders had reneged on the election pledges.

A large number of political workers from other political parties announced joining the PPP.