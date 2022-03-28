PESHAWAR: Rahat Siraj, wife of Prof Dr Siraj Ud Din Ahmad, passed away on Sunday.

Her funeral prayers will be offered today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at the Cantonment Graveyard, Warsak Road, Near the Army Public School, Peshawar Cantt. Fateha would be offered at House No.53, Mall Road, Peshawar Cantt.