Young man allegedly killed over ‘Karo Kari’

Deceased identified as Manzoor Zardari, who was allegedly shot dead by his cousin

By Our Correspondent
March 28, 2022
SUKKUR: A young man was allegedly killed by his cousin over ‘Karo Kari’ in village Ghulam Hussain Zardari at Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah on Sunday. A young man, identified as Manzoor Zardari, was allegedly shot dead in village Ghulam Hussain Zardari at Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah by his cousin, Muhammad Mithal Zardari, in presence of his mother and sister.

