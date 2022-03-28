Young man allegedly killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A young man was allegedly killed by his cousin over ‘Karo Kari’ in village Ghulam Hussain Zardari at Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah on Sunday. A young man, identified as Manzoor Zardari, was allegedly shot dead in village Ghulam Hussain Zardari at Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah by his cousin, Muhammad Mithal Zardari, in presence of his mother and sister.
