Mazari hails massive turnout of women in PTI rally

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Sunday thanked public for showing their solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed her delight over massive participation of women in Amr-bil-Maroof historic Jelsa in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan will not compromise on anything as he has not bowed down to anyone and will not allow his nation to bow down, she said while talking to national TV news channel. Nation stand by the side of brave leader Imran Khan and we will not compromise to save the country from these thieves and robbers' group, she added.

“Today is a historic day for the country and history will be made today,” she further said. She said today, not only men but women were also equally participated in Amr-bil-Maroof rally to decide the country’s bright future.