People elected Imran due to his sincerity, popularity: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular and sincere leader, due to which, the nation elected him to powers in general elections 2018.

Talking to the media here at D-Type Chowk before proceeding to Islamabad along with a big caravan for participating in PM’s public meeting, he said, “Imran Khan is an honest and committed leader who will not compromise with corrupt elements, rather he would put all plunderers to accountability for the recovery of looted national wealth,” he added.

The state minister said that previous rulers looted the national wealth with impunity and purchased palatial palaces abroad. Contrary to former rulers, Imran Khan provided all documentary proofs about his money trail as he was not indulged in any kind of money laundering or corruption.

He said the opposition hatched a deep-rooted conspiracy against Imran Khan. But, they should realise that Imran Khan was still favourite leader in masses and he would foil all conspiracies of the opposition, he added.

The state minister said that Imran Khan not only dragged Pakistan out of multifaceted crises but also put it on road to progress and prosperity. Imran Khan was an elected Prime Minister and his government would not only complete its constitutional tenure of 5-years but he would also emerge as victorious in next elections, he added.

Farrukh said the opposition tried its optimum to intimidate the government by holding small public rallies. He also condemned the horse trading in Sindh House and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also working to eliminate this malpractice once for all.