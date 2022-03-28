PM’s extempore rhetoric lasted 106 minutes

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s much-awaited speech on Sunday evening at Islamabad’s parade ground lasted some 106 minutes, in which he has bashed his opponents and lightly pointed out his government’s achievements.

Reports said PM Imran started his speech at 6.57 pm and kept uttering his trademark extempore rhetoric for the first 75 minutes, and later referring the same Quranic injunctions of choice and then highlighted his government’s achievements ranging from industrial development, tourism promotion, poverty alleviation, a blanket health cover for the people to the construction of dams to cater water shortage, tree plantation and his strategy of not opting for a lockdown during the threats of coronavirus etc. Although, he kept mentioning the key leaders of the opposition parties by calling them with derogatory monikers during his highly rhetorical discourse and that of before 8.12 pm, when the incumbent prime minister had finally started talking about the grave political challenges being recently faced by him, he revealed an internationally-funded conspiracy being hatched to bring him down with the local support.

But for a change, Imran kept reading some notes he had prepared, pledging Pakistan would deal with foreign powers on basis of equality, and that the country would not serve as a subservient slave to anybody. To the sheer dismay of all those who were anticipating, Imran would relinquish as prime minister, the 69-year-old PM did not talk much about the forthcoming no-trust vote against him. Imran also laid the speculations to rest that were rife on social media and even on some mainstream electronic media outlets for days that he would either relinquish his charge as PM and call for fresh elections or show any ace up his sleeve that would potentially demoralise his political opponents.

For the PTI supporters and loyalists, mentioning of a global conspiracy to oust him, was actually a bombshell, the PM had hinted at during the discourse of his most recent addresses in the public rallies. In the end, people were disappointed after anxiously waiting for the prime minister to spring a surprise, which never came.