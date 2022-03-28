Former Hizb-e-Islami member wins UK citizenship case

LONDON: The UK High Court has made the landmark ruling in favour of an Afghan national in the citizenship case as the court declared the Home Office’s decision wrong in denying British citizenship to him for being a member of Afghan warlord Gulbadin Hikmetyar’s Hizb-e-Islami in the past.

The Afghan national, whose four children are British citizens and who came to the UK in 2001, was refused citizenship because he was a member of the Hizb-e-Islami - proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government under the Terrorism Act 2000. The Afghan national’s case was taken to the High Court of Justice by Pakistani human rights lawyer and solicitor Amer Manzoor and Counsel Mansoor Fazli.

The Claimant’s lawyers produced newspaper articles whereby Margaret Thatcher was seen meeting Pakistan’s then military ruler President Zia-ul-Haq in 1981. The court heard that the Afghan national as a teenager joined Hizb-e-Islami during the time when the western allies were encouraging volunteers to join the militant group.

Hugh Mercer QC, Deputy Judge of the London High Court, heard that the Afghan national, who was granted refugee status on 9 September 2004, had his four applications for naturalisation, as a British citizen, refused and then he decided to apply for a judicial review.

In his decision, the judge noted that the Afghan national joined Hikmatyar’s party at a time when the UK Government with other Western Governments supported HEI in its struggle to rid Afghanistan of the Russian occupation and gave aid of an estimated $600m to Afghan groups. The judge ruled that it was important to take into consideration the circumstances when Claimant had joined the militant group and whether he had other options and what exactly happened nearly three decades ago – as those circumstances cannot be held against the Afghan’s nationality without proper consideration.

The judge noted that the UK Home Office had told the court that Hizb-e-Islami was involved in bombardment of Kabul between 1992 and 1995. Besides, HEI was also involved in similar crimes during the 1980s when HEI became "one of the foremost mujahedin groups active during the 1980s," according to UK Home Office’s own admission. Dr Antonio Giustizzi, visiting professor at the War Studies Department of King's College London, told the court that the Afghan national joined HEI in the university where the main group active on campus was HEI.

Hekmatyar was one of several jihadist leaders invited by Ronald Reagan to the White House in the 1980s and the Claimant joined HEI in 1989 to liberate the country from Russian occupation.

Speaking to this reporter, lawyer Amer Manzoor welcomed the decision as a great news for hundreds of those people whose citizenship applications were turned down due to their association with the militant groups.

Manzoor said the secretary of the state is to pay £30,000 cost in this case. This landmark case is a good hope for those people whose naturalization applications were refused on character basis.

“We were able to get a declaration from the court in respect of the govt’s failure to have regard to the 2003 adjudicator’s decision in coming to the conclusion that the Claimant was ‘high-ranking’ and also in respect of the failure to have regard to the Claimant’s character over the period from 1996. This is a huge outcome for us,” said Manzoor.