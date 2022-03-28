Uncertainty grips residents amid political uproar

Islamabad: The residents are suffering a virtual lockdown and facing uncertainty after the closure of various main roads through containers and political events of the ruling and opposition parties in the federal capital.

The motorists are also facing traffic jams as a number of roads around the Red Zone remain blocked. In many areas, they can neither take their vehicles out nor travel in public transport as the roads have been blocked with containers and barricades. Faisal Iqbal, a resident of the F-6 sector, said “The closure and blockage of roads cannot be justified especially in the federal capital.