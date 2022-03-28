Tight security for rallies finalised

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district administration and police on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Sunday made tight security arrangements to ensure law and order in Rawalpindi.

According to the district administration spokesman, over 2,500 cops have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city while over 370 traffic wardens have also been deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on city roads. 17 entry points of the city are also being covered and proper security arrangements have been made there, he added.

He informed that a special control room had been set up here at the Commissioner’s Office to monitor law and order situation during rallies and processions of the political parties. The administration has finalised all the arrangements on Saturday to provide fool-proof security to processions and rallies of different political parties.

He informed that a control room has been set up here to improve security arrangements and strengthen the monitoring system. The control room is working round the clock and the focal persons nominated by the departments concerned were performing duties in the control room.

Complete monitoring of the routes of the rallies of political parties was being ensured through the control room, he added. The holidays of all the officers and officials concerned throughout the division had been cancelled, he said adding, special instructions had also been issued to the officers concerned to ensure attendance of all the staff. An emergency had also been declared in the hospitals while Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 have been put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation.