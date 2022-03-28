Imran talking about international conspiracies since 2013

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan had first talked about an international conspiracy about nine years ago after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had claimed the responsibility of a terrorist attack on the All Saints Church inside Peshawar’s Kohati Gate on September 22, 2013, when two suicide bombers had carried out an attack outside the Christian worship place, at the end of a Sunday service, killing 127 people, including an estimated 37 children.

A report appearing on the website of the highly prestigious “Brookings Institution,” a 106-year-old American research group, on October 14, 2014 had quoted Imran Khan as saying “A conspiracy is being hatched to drag the country back to the ten-year-old morass.”

This Washington DC-based organisation, which conducts research and education in the social sciences like Economics, Tax Policy, governance and foreign policy etc, had written: “Imran was suggesting that the attack was meant to derail soon-to-begin peace talks with the Pakistan Taliban, which he supported at the time.

Khan, in fact, was the Pakistan Taliban’s choice to be one of the mediators in the talks between the group and the government. He declined, but remained a vocal supporter of talks.”

The report maintained: “At the time, Khan also argued that American drone strikes were a “root cause of militancy” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

For these reasons some called him a Taliban apologist. In truth, he was one of many, including Pakistan’s Islamists like Fazlur Rehman, who espoused these narratives. He did help make them more palatable for his more liberal, urban supporters.