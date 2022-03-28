Imran Khan only hope for people: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for the people of Pakistan and the people were showing full confidence in his honest leadership.
Talking to newsmen before departure from PTI Public Secretariat Saddar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that a huge number of PTI workers and supporters have reached at the Parade Ground.
He said, the corrupt politicians were trying to save the looted money and on the other hand, Imran Khan had become a popular leader not only in the country but also in the Islamic world. He said that Imran Khan was the only leader who had raised his voice for Islam at all international forms.
This is a battle of truth and falsehood; he said and informed that the people who were standing with the truth are coming to attend the gathering to stand and fight against corruption. He said the objective of the whole exercises of the opposition parties was only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would fail to achieve their target.
The opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption and looted amount. PMLN leadership had done massive corruption and money laundering during their ruling period but now they were expressing themselves as well wisher of the people, he added. People wanted to get rid of such politicians who were involved in loot and plunder and the plight of poor people could not be changed during 35 years of their regimes, he said. The public sentiment was against the no-confidence move of the opposition parties, he added.
