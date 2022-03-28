Electioneering in full swing ahead of LG polls in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Electioneering for the Local Government (LG) elections have gained momentum in the upper parts of Hazara as only two days are left before the end of canvassing.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F aspirants and independent candidates on Sunday held gatherings in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan.

Kamal Saleem Swati, the PTI aspirant for tehsil chairman Mansehra, also addressed a public gathering in Channia area. He said that if people voted him to power, he would initiate such projects that could make existing civic services more effective.

“The political parties left their ideology and adopted such policies, which plunged the country into a gradual economic recession,” stated Adil Dilawar, an independent candidate running for the tehsil chairman Mansehra, while addressing a gathering.

Attiqur Rehman Jahangiri, the JUI-F aspirant for tehsil chairman of Mansehra, also addressed a gathering and said that he would address the water and other issues. Mohammad Shafi, the PML-N aspirant for the Mansehra tehsil chairman slot, told a gathering in Attershisha that he would allocate extra funds for civic issues if elected.

Dr Ashfaq Tanoli, an independent candidate for Mansehra tehsil chairman slot, told a public gathering that he would address the issue of space for a graveyard and other matters. Umair Ashiq, the Qaumi Watan Party aspirant for Mansehra tehsil chairman slot, told another gathering that he would ensure the accountability of those who had plundered funds meant for the public welfare.

Malik Farooq, the PPP aspirant for tehsil chairman of Mansehra, said while speaking at a public gathering that he would address the issues of a graveyard, besides others, in the tehsil. Ahmad Khan Tanoli, the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for Mansehratehsil chairman, said that he would ensure the rule of law and provide better civic services.

Sajid Tanoli, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan aspirant for Mansehratehsil chairman, said that his party wanted a jihad against various evils in the society and he would contribute to this mission.