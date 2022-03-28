Poems touching the readers’ souls

Each poem from the pen of Nighat Aapa touches the essence of readers’ souls and causes them to reflect back on the lost-love moments. One is able to embrace and feel the deep emotions of each verse, to touch and agree with Nighat as she expresses herself in many forms.

The feelings are so impactful, leaving readers aware of the pain, tears, and loss that the poet must have experienced throughout her life, but was able to overcome. Nothing speaks louder than poetry in its purest form. The reader gets a chance to experience the beautiful aura of love despite its pain: the glimmer of hope in the words meant for the special someone.

Nighat understands and realises that she is not alone even in the moments when she looks around and only darkness is staring back at her. Time does heal and as she matures in life she learns to appreciate fleeting moments and understand that sometimes things do happen for a reason.

‘Zindgaani-o-Sher’ is a must-read, especially for those moments where closure, forgiveness, and healing need to begin. This book is highly recommended, as it is a beautiful work of poetic art.

‘Zindgaani-o-Sher’ is Nighat’s fascinating and unusual collection. Within its pages, she shares with readers her feelings about life, focusing her attention in particular on topics such as friendship, death, and love. Often, the verses evoke eerie atmospheres, and overall, the collection presents itself as an assortment inspired by the most mysterious part of the human soul.

What impressed me most when I read Nighat’s poems was her ability to create intense atmospheres. This can be hard to find, and it is even rarer for a poet to develop these skills in such a perfect way.

‘Zindgaani-o-Sher’ is not a collection for readers who are looking for quiet feelings and serene situations. Nothing within its gloomy word-pictures evokes tranquility. On the contrary, this is a poetry book dedicated to discomfort. A poet finds it difficult to express without the tools provided by verse.

This collection is praiseworthy because Nighat has demonstrated here her extraordinary sensitivity. She is commendable for the choice of themes and for how she developed them. Zindgaani-o-Sher is an intense read, and I recommend it to anyone who has complicated feelings to express. Perhaps, thanks to Nighat, they will find a way to make themselves heard.

The poet listens very carefully to her inner voice and transforms ideas into poetry. She focuses on exalting the beauty of everything that surrounds us. It is a book dedicated to love, beauty, feelings, and nature.

She uses a different perspective; she clearly shows her knowledge of poetry and literature. This poetry collection is enjoyable and good to spend a pleasant moment in retrospect with oneself and appreciate love and life.