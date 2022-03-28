Salute to justice for protecting innocents

Islamabad : It may be recalled that the victim woman in the case backed out of her original statement that was recorded by the police. It brought about a lot of disappointment among the social circles when the victim refused to identify the culprits in the court of law.

It was widely believed at the time that either the lady has succumbed to the serious threats by the culprits or she might have changed her mind for financial gains.

It was a general opinion that now the main victim has refused to identify the culprits, the case will fizzle out and the perpetrators of the heinous crime will walk away scotch-free.

The court of law, however, decided to proceed ahead in the case on the basis of all the available evidence, especially the video clips. After getting those videos thoroughly authenticated through scientific forensic methods, the court of law gave an exemplary verdict as the culprits proved guilty of the crime beyond any doubt were handed down life imprisonment.

The people of, not only the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but the entire country, fell in a state of shock after the video went viral around the world.

The gang had been abusing and blackmailing these poor victims who, only investigations will reveal, how they fell in their dirty paws and had been living a miserable life ever since.

When these victims got physically, mentally, and emotionally tired and failed to meet their demands these monsters uploaded the video clips, completely ruining their lives. However, the two had been dying every second, minute, day, week, and month since they fell in the clutches of this gang, who could not be considered human beings after what they had done.

The fact that the District Administration and the Islamabad Police acted real fast and apprehended these monsters, which is appreciable and during the hard-nosed investigation, the police rounded up each and every suspect involved in the horrifying incident for further investigation and arrested all the culprits embroiled in the mind-blowing offence of humiliating an innocent girl.

The monsters felt proud to disgrace the young couple and instead of being ashamed for what they had done, the leader really had the nerve to send out a recorded message from police custody, challenging that he will be out within days as his opponents are too weak to confront him and then he will be more vengeful.

This was openly being thrashed by the general public that police are notorious for weakening any case for the right amount of money and the issue was discussed openly with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and DIG (Operations) of Islamabad, but they ruled out any such eventuality in this particular case.

The providence, in the shape of video clips, released by the criminals themselves, though agonising to watch, clearly indicated that both the victims were fully dressed and both were beaten by members of this gang and were forced to take off their attires. Whatever happened next was under extreme duress.

The law had already been passed under which any voice or video recording was admissible in the court of law as evidence, so there was plenty of it available for the police and the court of law to act upon and proceed.

However, and unfortunately, there always was a ‘however’ there are indications that the case would be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the crime committed falls under the ‘Cyber Crime Act’ of law, or at least part of the crime concerning video filming and then uploading it for public viewing on the internet.

The officials in the FIA were of the view that thus far they have not been approached or involved to investigate the case from that particular angle, invoking the ‘Cyber Crime Act’. Consequently, the FIA didn’t get the case for any reason without accepting wisdom the issue had stretched worldwide and it should be taken as the most sensitive case as it had taken solemn issue for human rights organisations.

So far there was only one case against the criminals. But the way they had acted clearly shows that they were no immature criminals. The possibility of the involvement of other people, especially those running the establishment where this unfortunate incident happened could not be ruled out.

It would not be surprising if some more ‘powerful people’ may be found to be on the back of these monsters.