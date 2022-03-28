Business activities, metro remain suspended

Rawalpindi : The majority of business activities here in Rawalpindi remained suspended while some petrol pumps on main Murree Road also remained closed due to unusual circumstances. Majority of families avoided visiting bazaars due to the uncertain situation here on Sunday.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around the city while stations of Metro Bus Service were secured with barb wires. Police officials cordoned off all Metro Bus Stations in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to avoid any untoward incident as the Metro Busses were parked on the track. The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has issued a notification to suspend bus service here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for an indefinite period.

“We have suspended bus service to protect masses in case of any untoward situation”, Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Ms Shumaila said.

The local management also closed all public parks along Murree Road due to the law and order situation.

The local administration has requested the Punjab government to send them around 50 ambulances immediately to Rawalpindi to cater to any emergency.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has advised motorists and ambulances to adopt diversions to avoid any traffic rush on Murree Road. The CTO has advised motorists to take 9th Avenue to reach the federal capital, Islamabad rather to adopt Faizabad. The CTO has also advised motorists to adopt Rawal Road rather than Murree Road during the prevailing situation.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq also visited different areas of the city. They visited all routes where rallies of different political parties are coming to Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They visited IJ Principal Road, Pirwadhai, Golra Morr, and GT Road to monitor the security situation.

PMLN leader and former mayor Sardar Naseem told ‘The News’ that they have finalised ‘Mehngai March’ of Maryam and Hamza. The ‘Mehngai March’ will reach Rawalpindi at about 5:00 pm which will be accorded a warm welcome. The caravan of ‘Mehngai March’ will reach Kutcherry Chowk to Mareer Chowk. “The caravan will travel on Murree Road where we have established several camps to welcome Maryam and Hamza,” he added. He said that caravan will reach Islamabad through Double Road.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq said that staff of all government departments would remain on duty round the clock. “We are closely monitoring the movements of rallies of all political parties,” he added. He also appealed to the public to keep an eye on suspicious elements.