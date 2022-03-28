Uncertainty grips residents amid political uproar

Islamabad : The residents are suffering a virtual lockdown and facing uncertainty after the closure of various main roads through containers and political events of the ruling and opposition parties in the federal capital.

The motorists are also facing traffic jams as a number of roads around the Red Zone remain blocked. In many areas, they can neither take their vehicles out nor travel in public transport as the roads have been blocked with containers and barricades.

Though the traffic police are constantly informing people about the traffic situations on roads through social media messages vehicular traffic is facing problems in various areas.

Faisal Iqbal, a resident of the F-6 sector, said “The closure and blockage of roads cannot be justified especially in the federal capital. It causes problems and usually ends up in violent activities. The police seem to be scared of the crowds and the politicians are trying to build their macho image among the people.”

The police have started manning various points for security and to guide the residents towards alternative routes, causing immense problems for them.

The barriers installed on various roads deny entry to vehicles, causing severe hardships for commuters. Empty containers have been placed at different turning points due to which the residents are facing difficulties in reaching their destinations on time.

The local traders also look perturbed over the situation because the uncertain situations can harm business activities in the city.

Kausar Shakeel, a resident of Faizabad, said “The annual examinations in schools have started on Friday in Rawalpindi and now we are highly concerned about the safety of our children. The uncertainty has also gripped our city due to political uproar in Islamabad.”

She said, “The government and the opposition parties should adopt a civilised method to ensure the residents never face pain and agony due to their political activities.”