Cantt authorities directed to control dengue

Rawalpindi: The authorities concerned of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to utilise all available resources to control dengue in cantonment areas.
According to RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) RCB, Naveed Nawaz had warned the concerned officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken on violations of the instructions.
“All officials had been instructed to work hard to control the situation,” he added. Solid steps were also being taken to prevent dengue in all housing societies in cantonment areas.
Special teams would also be formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes.
The ACEO had also directed the authorities concerned that special attention should also be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.
The RCB’s garden branch and sanitation officials were ordered to improve cooperation with anti-dengue teams.
Islamabad : Declaring disaster risk reduction not only the basis for development but also necessary for the protection...
Islamabad : The rising mercury levels are increasing the demand for fresh juices and ‘kulfi falooda’ ice cream...
Islamabad : World Health Day will be marked on April 7 across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention to...
Each poem from the pen of Nighat Aapa touches the essence of readers’ souls and causes them to reflect back on the...
Rawalpindi : Arrangements have been finalised to set up 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in district Rawalpindi for providing...
Islamabad : There is a long-held myth that women are each other’s worst enemies. However, this couldn’t be further...
Comments