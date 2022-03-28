‘Digital governance requires redesigning to enhance service delivery’

LAHORE:The second day of International Conference on Digital Governance in Post Pandemic World - a collaboration between the Department of Governance and Global Studies, Information Technology University [ITU], and National School of Public Policy [NSPP], began at the Arfa Software Technology Park on Saturday.

The first panel of the conference was on ‘Making Digital Indoors, Creating Indoors?’ which was moderated by Dr Abiha Zahra, Assistant Professor at Information Technology University and the Conference Chair. The speakers of the panel included Dr Athar Mansoor, senior civil servant, Faheem Ali, CEO Cantonment Board Kharian and Aisha Azhar. Digital Governance for Public Value, Reluctance towards Digital Payment Services and coordination issues in Reliefs Efforts in Post Disaster Situations in Pakistan were the main topics of the discussion.

“Digital governance requires redesigning of the entire system; the system needs to evolve and make use of all possible resources to enhance the service delivery,” Dr Athar Mansoor particularly pointed out.

The highlight of the event was the keynote session by Dr Ishrat Hussain. While talking about the need for digital shift in the public sector, he said, “More data we are able to create, analyse and generalise, the abler we will be to solve governance problems.”

He also declared digital support and financial inclusion synonymous to each other. The fifth panel of the conference reflected on Evolving Contours of Social Development. Young researchers presented their work on educational disparities in the post pandemic world.

Javed Malik, Programme Director Malala Fund, talked about Educational Futures of Pakistan mainly focusing on the factors involved in ensuring successful delivery of education related policies.

Aif Hassan, planning and development expert, explored the female takeover of Pakistani Educational Institutions and its implications for post-Covid Pakistan. The last session of the conference was opened by Dr Safdar A Sohail, Dean NIPP, on “Key Challenges in Promoting the Use of Frontier Technologies in Pakistan”.

Panellists Barkan Saeed, CEO Viztek, Fuad Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, BaKhabar Kissan, Syed Junaid Imam, Member (IT), MOIT&T, Prof Muhammad Mukhtar, VU, National Skill University and Faisal Khawaja, CEO, Microvision discussed the policies, education and training, and utilisation of frontier technologies in Pakistan.

The panellists deliberated on key issues and challenges that hinder the development of frontier technologies in Pakistan. The session concluded with important recommendations to foster change mechanisms and policies in the government to meet the requirements of the market in order to bring about social and economic development.