No let-up in inflation, overcharging

LAHORE:The Punjab government is focusing on establishing special Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to people from inflation, but vendors continue to overcharge consumers for daily use items.

Fruits and vegetables were not being sold at official rates. Steps taken by the government to provide consumers relief from escalating prices and overcharging were insufficient.

The price of chicken, live bird, was gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs278 per kg, while it sold at Rs300 to Rs320 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs403 per kg, and sold Rs420 to Rs550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, was fixed at Rs22 to 25 per kg, B-Grade at Rs18-20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30-35 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs14 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20-25 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, sold at Rs50-55 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, sold at Rs40-45 per kg, and C-grade by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs24-26 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30-35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, and C-grade at Rs47-50 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs185-190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs360 kg.

Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs135-140 kg sold at Rs200 per kg, and ginger Thai was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Cucumber farm was unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 kg. Bitter gourd was further reduced by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs92-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Spinach farm was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 and spinach local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per, sold at Rs50 per kg. Both Zucchini long and Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45-4 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs12 per kg, was fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, lemon local was fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was unchanged at Rs110-114 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs85-88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs42-44 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of pea was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Turnip was increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs30-40 per kg. Radish was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Beetroot was unchanged at Rs58-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs75-240 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs140 to 220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg. The price of Banana A-category was further increased by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs125-130 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category by Rs2 per dozen, fixed at Rs77-80 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs425-435 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs290-300 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg. Guava was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs60-100 per kg. Sweet potato was unchanged at Rs80-83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Musami A grade was increased by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs280 per dozen, B-grade increased by Rs5 per dozen at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs220 per dozen. Citrus fruit special was fixed at Rs340-350 per dozen, sold at Rs450 per dozen, A-grade by fixed 200-205 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen. Malta was fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs180 kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Melon A-grade was fixed at Rs80-83 per kg, B-grade at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.