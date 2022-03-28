Dry, hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry and hot weather was reported in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot weather with dust raising /gusty winds were likely in Sindh and south/central Punjab during the period. Sunday's highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 20°C.