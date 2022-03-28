Arts & Crafts exhibition attracts traders, students

LAHORE:A two-day Arts and Crafts exhibition concluded at Expo Center here Sunday. The exhibition was jointly organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Daachi Foundation. Hundreds of master artisans/craftsmen, business organisations and cottage industry put on display their products at more than 200 stalls.

Wife of Chief Minister Mrs Sofia Usman visited the exhibition and appreciated the craftsmanship of artistes. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir was also present on this occasion.

Exhibition touched its peak on Sunday as a large number of people, including businessmen and students visited the exhibition. Artisans, business houses and cottage industry from far-flung areas of Pakistan exhibited for sale their products, including handicrafts, artifacts, textiles, jewellery, furniture, paintings, books, carpets, pottery and other items. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq said the exhibition was mainly organized to generate economic activities in Lahore region.

They said that the desirable thing was to market them in an effective way. They hoped that the exhibition would prove to be the launching pad to achieve the desired objectives of trade promotion and economic growth not only for Lahore but also for Punjab. They said that all over the world, fairs and exhibitions were considered the most effective tool of marketing and reaching out to potential customers.

They said that Germany or France are making best use of this tool. They said that fairs and exhibitions not only help to attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange but also highlights the soft image of Pakistan. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers said that taking part in exhibitions was not just an opportunity to improve the competitiveness of products, but it can also make the manufacturer more competitive by optimising business processes, expanding service range, increasing brand awareness and customer loyalty, they added.