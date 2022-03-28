Govt striving for peace in region, says governor

LAHORE:Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Sunday called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and discussed with him promotion of bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The governor shared with the ambassador the steps taken by Pakistan for peace and eradication of terrorism in country and the region at large. He also spoke about the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have a long-standing religious, cultural and historical relationship which was a sign of strong ties between the two countries. Governor Sarwar said that there were vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, and energy between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, adding that the development of high-level relations between the two countries was a welcoming sign. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was striving for maintaining peace in the region.

We urge the world to play its role in elimination of atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and for establishment of peace, he said. A strong and stable Afghanistan was also necessary for peace for which the world must play its part in economic development and providing basic amenities to people, he said.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always been exemplary and the two countries stand by each other in difficult times. The role of Pakistan in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism was praiseworthy, he added. Azerbaijan would continue to play its role alongside Pakistan in connecting Central Asian states through Afghanistan, he added.