Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am an O-level student and waiting for my result. My subjects in O-level were Accounts, Economics and Business Studies. I am confused about what subjects I should opt for in A-level and should I pursue CA as I also want to know its scope in Pakistan. (Abdul Rehman- Karachi)

Ans: I will suggest that you focus on economics, business and accounting. This is an ideal combination whether you choose a professional route and become a chartered accountant or pursue an honors degree in business and accounting that would exempt you from parts of CA or ACCA.

Q2: I have done BCOM (Hons) from Punjab University and the passing out year was 2015. In 2019, I also have SAP certification but I am unable to find a job in my relevant field. Now I am thinking about changing my field. I need your advice in this regard. Please let me know which field would be better for me? (Faraz Irfan - Lahore)

Ans: I would not recommend that you should opt for a change in your field so early. If you don’t find a job, try to get a good internship with a reputable chartered accountancy or financial management company to gain experience.

This will help you to engage with your profession and ultimately find career opportunities in this area.

Q3: I have done MA Education from Punjab University, Lahore. I want to do MPhil but I am confused in choosing the subject area for myself. I want to work in the Educational Management and supervision area but your advice would be highly appreciated. (Zohaib Naeem- Lahore)

Ans: The field of research that you have decided to pursue is very important and has a good future prospect. However, if you could include education economics that would further add value to your research and you will be able to work in education management and the finance area of this important sector.

Q4: I am a student of MBA (Banking) from Karachi University and this is my last year.

I really don't want to join the banking sector neither conventional nor Islamic because of my religious issues. Kindly help me out as I also have very limited resources and I have to do a job in my future due to financial conditions.

Kindly tell me about any short courses that would be highly beneficial for me to get a good pay scale. (Seemal Rana - Karachi)

Ans: It is not compulsory to work in a bank with this qualification, you can proceed towards finding career opportunities at other financial institutions or multinational groups, who might be willing to utilise your services in their financial department. If you don’t find an exact career match you should at least begin your career in anything which deals with management and then review it after a while and see if you can move to the financial sector again.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).