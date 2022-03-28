 
close
Monday March 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia says Azeri troops pull back from Karabakh village

By AFP
March 28, 2022

Moscow: Russia said Sunday that Azerbaijan had pulled back troops from a Karabakh village following talks after Moscow accused Baku of violating a ceasefire. "The Azerbaijani side carried out the withdrawal of its units from near the settlement of Farukh," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Comments