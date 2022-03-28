‘Independents’ dominate in Palestinian local elections

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Independent candidates dominated the Palestinian local elections, winning 64 percent of seats, up from just 37 percent five years ago, according to official results released on Sunday. But with established parties infiltrating independent lists, analysts were not immediately able to say how far the results from Saturday’s vote truly amounted to more diverse representation.
Muscat: At least six workers were killed and others missing after rockslides engulfed a quarry in northern Oman on...
Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the...
Moscow: Russia said Sunday that Azerbaijan had pulled back troops from a Karabakh village following talks after Moscow...
Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom: In his ceramics workshop, Simon Willis proudly displays the crockery set he has...
London: Prince William ended a turbulent tour of the Caribbean by starkly admitting this weekend that the region’s...
Beirut: Egyptian police have arbitrarily detained at least 30 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers, subjecting some to...
Comments