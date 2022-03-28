 
close
Monday March 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘Independents’ dominate in Palestinian local elections

By AFP
March 28, 2022

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Independent candidates dominated the Palestinian local elections, winning 64 percent of seats, up from just 37 percent five years ago, according to official results released on Sunday. But with established parties infiltrating independent lists, analysts were not immediately able to say how far the results from Saturday’s vote truly amounted to more diverse representation.

Comments