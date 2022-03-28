Yemen faces extremely troubling outlook: UNDP

Doha: War-torn Yemen faces an "extremely troubling outlook" after a serious escalation between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, the head of the United Nations Development Programme warned on Sunday.

Achim Steiner, the UNDP’s administrator, also told AFP the impoverished country is at risk of being "forgotten" as Russia’s war on Ukraine grabs the world’s attention. "It is an extremely troubling outlook at the moment for the people of Yemen," Steiner said in an interview at the Doha Forum, when asked about the latest surge in hostilities.

"The reality is that desperation, poverty, destruction have reached a level in Yemen where the majority of the population is in one way or another unable to sustain itself anymore," he added. On Friday, a rebel attack on a Saudi oil plant set off a huge fire near Jeddah’s Formula One circuit during televised practice sessions. The attack was one of 16 drone-and-missile assaults on the kingdom that day.

The wave of attacks came just before Saturday’s seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in Yemen. The coalition stepped in to support Yemen’s internationally-recognised government in 2015, after the rebels seized the capital Sanaa the previous year.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly and left millions on the brink of famine in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe. Some 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people depend on aid for survival.