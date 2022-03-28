 
March 28, 2022
US does not seek ‘regime change’

By AFP
March 28, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday President Vladimir Putin’s position is "up to the Russians", playing down President Joe Biden’s comments that suggested a desire for regime change in Moscow.

