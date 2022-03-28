Polish TV holding global charity telethon for Ukraine

Warsaw: British artists Fatboy Slim and Craig David are among the music stars taking part in an English-language charity telethon for Ukraine being organised on Sunday by Polish state channel TVP, the network said.
The "Save Ukraine #StopWar" programme, which will also include Ukrainian footballing legend Andriy Shevchenko, is being broadcast to more than 20 countries, TVP World said in a statement. The two-hour show will start at 1530 GMT.
